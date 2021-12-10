Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to post $100.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.60 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $365.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $482.56 million, with estimates ranging from $477.18 million to $488.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

FRSH stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. 970,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,821. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,930,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.