Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($40.18) to GBX 3,060 ($40.58) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.15) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($45.33) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($45.33) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,048.50 ($40.43).

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,844 ($24.45) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,271.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,448.99. The company has a market cap of £726.11 million and a P/E ratio of 34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,536 ($20.37) and a one year high of GBX 3,470 ($46.02).

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.80), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($358,042.70). Also, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($35.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($132,624.98).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

