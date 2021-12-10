Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $54.33 million and $16.98 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

