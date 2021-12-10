fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 6.5%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares fell 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.64. 344,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,046,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. Equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.