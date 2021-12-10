Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Trading Down 1.5%

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22). 80,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 577,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.22).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.98. The firm has a market cap of £104.62 million and a PE ratio of -15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64.

Get Fulham Shore alerts:

In related news, insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious sold 1,647,256 shares of Fulham Shore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total transaction of £296,506.08 ($393,191.99).

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, it operated 19 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 53 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fulham Shore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulham Shore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.