Full Truck Alliance Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,870 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,646% compared to the typical daily volume of 130 call options.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $11.60. 373,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,013. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

