Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

TXN stock opened at $193.40 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.93. The company has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

