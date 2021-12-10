Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $271,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 183.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 56,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 4,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

