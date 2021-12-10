Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 388 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,089 shares of company stock worth $1,406,567. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

