Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 450 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.68. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $213.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

