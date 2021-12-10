Fuse Network Hits Market Cap of $14.35 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and $1.39 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

