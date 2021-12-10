Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.69

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.69 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 32.01 ($0.42). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 32.95 ($0.44), with a volume of 304,357 shares traded.

Separately, Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 102 ($1.35) target price on shares of Futura Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.34 million and a PE ratio of -27.50.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

