FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Issued By Raymond James

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ascot Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

AOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AOT opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.21. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.24 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.