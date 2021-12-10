FY2021 Earnings Estimate for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HPK opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

