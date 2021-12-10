FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAA. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.87.

NYSE:MAA opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $218.89. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

