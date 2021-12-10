FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

