FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.68.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$4.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$7.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,028.88.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.