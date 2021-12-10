FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

PBA stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -845.80%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

