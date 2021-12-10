FY2025 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Raised by Analyst

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vale in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 3,084.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 518,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 502,176 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vale by 30.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 390,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 90,803 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

