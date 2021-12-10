Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

NASDAQ GLTO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 92,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,297. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Galecto has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

