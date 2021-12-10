Gameswap Achieves Market Cap of $27.93 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $27.93 million and $2.18 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00005072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00041544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007158 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

