Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 119 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COO opened at $408.43 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.40 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.38.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

