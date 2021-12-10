Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 496 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $78.56 and a one year high of $127.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

