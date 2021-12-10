Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 805 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

