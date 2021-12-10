Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $22.69 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

