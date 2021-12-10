Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 203 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

