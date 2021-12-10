Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 25 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 125,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 104,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $28,429,947. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $665.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

