Gazit Globe (GZTGF) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS: GZTGF) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gazit Globe to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gazit Globe and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gazit Globe Competitors 309 969 1180 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Gazit Globe’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gazit Globe has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gazit Globe and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million -$190.09 million -186.50 Gazit Globe Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.92

Gazit Globe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe. Gazit Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe -0.82% -0.15% -0.05% Gazit Globe Competitors -6.72% 8.88% 2.52%

Summary

Gazit Globe competitors beat Gazit Globe on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

