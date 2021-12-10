GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Insider Acquires $17,000.00 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) insider Spiro Kevin Sakiris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GBS opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. GBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

