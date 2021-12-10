General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of GIS opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.