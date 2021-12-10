General Mills Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 263% compared to the typical volume of 2,817 call options.
Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.38. 56,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.
In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
