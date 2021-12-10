General Mills Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 263% compared to the typical volume of 2,817 call options.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.38. 56,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

