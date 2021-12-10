Genesis Shards Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $59,438.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00056683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,148.65 or 0.08411203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00081685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.46 or 0.99526641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

