Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 8.3%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.99. 79,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,670,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GENI. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $1,242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $11,998,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $52,251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $3,571,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

