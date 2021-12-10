Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.40.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.57. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.78 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

