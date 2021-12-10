Gifto Price Hits $0.0636 on Top Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $48.96 million and approximately $27.51 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00041004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007118 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

