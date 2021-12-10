Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 841 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $262.34 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $263.10. The company has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.74 and its 200-day moving average is $241.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

