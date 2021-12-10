Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

