Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Purchases $51,500.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Bruce R. Lederman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GBLI opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.80 million, a P/E ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 0.29. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 294.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $135,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

