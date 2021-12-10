Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 3,917 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after buying an additional 11,101,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 427,250 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

