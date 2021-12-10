Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

