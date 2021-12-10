Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,764,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.86 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

