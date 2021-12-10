Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 4,809 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 648,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $35.64 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.