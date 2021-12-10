Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

NYSE ABT opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $134.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

