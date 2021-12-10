Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 8,800 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,517,000 after purchasing an additional 147,629 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,301,000 after purchasing an additional 527,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

