Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Reaches $4.68 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $43,856.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00318284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,759,254 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

