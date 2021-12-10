Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches Market Cap of $224,545.47

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $224,545.47 and approximately $36,683.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

