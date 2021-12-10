Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Consolidated Water worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Consolidated Water by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth about $764,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Consolidated Water by 51.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

