Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

