Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 276,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $2,599,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.48. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

