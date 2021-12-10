Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE:KRP opened at $13.82 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

